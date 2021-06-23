Update on the latest in business:

Cancel
By The Associated Press, AP
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A morning gain on Wall Street is fading away in afternoon trading, leaving major indexes mixed. Investors are still trying to parse emerging signs of inflation and judge whether they will be transitory, as the Federal Reserve thinks they will. The S&P 500 was flitting between small gains and losses, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.1%. The S&P 500 remains slightly below the record high it set more than a week ago. The benchmark index has recovered all its losses from last week, when the Fed’s comments on eventually tapering its support for the economy raised anxiety levels in the markets.

New York City, NY
WOKV

US stocks close mixed; banks gain after raising dividends

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street Tuesday, while gains for a handful of big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft nudged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite higher. That despite the fact that most stocks in the S&P 500 fell. The index closed up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. A measure of small-company stocks fell 0.6%. Investors are waiting for the heavyweight economic data coming at the end of the week, the government’s monthly jobs report. Several major banks rose after getting clearance to raise their dividends.
Currencies

Dollar higher

The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1/24 Canadian dollars, up from late Monday. And the dollar is trading at 19.81 Mexican pesos, up from late Monday.
Retail
pymnts

Retail Investors Comprise 10 Pct Of US Daily Market Trading

Retail investors now comprise 10 percent of daily trading on the wide-ranging U.S. stocks index Russell 3000, U.S. News & World Report reported on Wednesday (June 30), citing a note from Morgan Stanley. The Russell 3000 includes 3,000 of the biggest stocks traded in the U.S., which account for some...
Stocks

Stocks open mixed as market heads for a 5th quarterly gain

Stocks were mixed in early trading Wednesday, as traders await the latest U.S. monthly jobs report due out Friday. Even with Wednesday’s mixed performance, the market is on pace to close out its fifth straight winning quarter, continuing to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 index was up...
Stocks

Dow Gets Boost From Big Banks and the S&P 500 Sets a Record High

Stocks were mostly higher Tuesday and the S&P 500 set a record intraday high in a broad-based rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130 points, or 0.38%, to 34,413, and the S&P 500 gained 0.1%. The Nasdaq declined 0.17% but like the S&P 500 earlier set an intraday record high.
Stocks
Reuters

Tech stocks propel S&P 500, Nasdaq to fresh highs

June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks continued their momentum on Tuesday, with all three major indexes up in early afternoon. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit record highs, lifted by shares of heavyweight technology firms and by Morgan Stanley (MS.N), while an upbeat consumer confidence report set a positive tone for key jobs data at the end of the week.
Construction
Axios

America’s trillion-dollar concrete bill is coming due

Concrete construction no longer lasts thousands of years, like the Pantheon in Rome. Instead, its lifespan is roughly 50-100 years, thanks to the way in which modern concrete is reinforced. Why it matters: That means a multi-trillion-dollar bill is coming due right around now, in the form of concrete construction...
Stocks

US open: Stocks mostly higher on first day of Q3 trading

Wall Street stocks were mostly in the green early on Thursday amid a flurry of data points. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.24% at 34,583.61, while the S&P 500 was 0.28% firmer at 4,309.45 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.02% weaker at 14,501.27.
Foreign Policy

House panel: Put the brakes on China-owned farmland in U.S.

China would be barred from buying more U.S. farmland and the land already in its possession would become ineligible for farm subsidies under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. On a voice vote, the provision was added to a $197 billion USDA-FDA funding bill headed for a vote on the House floor.
Stocks

US Stocks Mixed With Techs Lower, Yields Advancing After Jobless Claims Decline

US stocks were mixed while government bond yields rose Thursday as initial jobless claims declined. Oil prices advanced to post-pandemic highs ahead of a meeting of the world's top exporters to consider an output increase in August in response to surprisingly strong demand. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index rose...
San Antonio, TX

Coronavirus Delta Variant Has Spread To San Antonio And It Is Expanding Rapidly

COVID-19 Delta variant, which is highly transmissible, is spreading across San Antonio and already accounts for around 20% of cases, according to public health experts. Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger, who manages the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, has urged people who have not been vaccinated yet or who have only received one dose should get their injections.
Congress & Courts
The Atlantic

Democrats Have 1 Option Left

Today’s Supreme Court decision further weakening the Voting Rights Act affirmed that the only way Democrats can reverse the wave of restrictive voting laws in GOP-controlled states is to pass new federal voting rights by curtailing the Senate filibuster. Congressional action has long seemed the only realistic lever for Democrats...
Stocks

July Stock Market Outlook

Halfway through 2021, the U.S. stock market is full speed ahead. The S&P 500 just rose for a fifth straight month, notching its latest all-time high to close out June. The benchmark index is up 14.4% year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite both are up more than 12% each.