Update on the latest in business:

NEW YORK (AP) — A morning gain on Wall Street is fading away in afternoon trading, leaving major indexes mixed. Investors are still trying to parse emerging signs of inflation and judge whether they will be transitory, as the Federal Reserve thinks they will. The S&P 500 was flitting between small gains and losses, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.1%. The S&P 500 remains slightly below the record high it set more than a week ago. The benchmark index has recovered all its losses from last week, when the Fed’s comments on eventually tapering its support for the economy raised anxiety levels in the markets.