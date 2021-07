Instagram and breakups: They don’t mix, folks. When you go through a split, you’re inevitably faced with all kinds of bizarre questions like, should it bother me that my ex still has pictures of me on Instagram? Is it weird that my ex still follows me on Instagram? And perhaps, most notably, why is my ex posting so much on Instagram? After a breakup, it’s not uncommon to feel like your old flame is all TF over your newsfeed, but if it’s not just in your head and they really are posting up a storm, then there may be a good reason for that.