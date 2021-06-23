Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Still more to do to tackle vaccine hesitancy, England’s top GP says

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UjwY_0adG9TPb00
Coronavirus vaccines (PA Wire)

The NHS has made good progress in tackling coronavirus vaccine hesitancy but there is “still more to do”, according to England’s top GP.

Dr Nikki Kanani, NHS England’s medical director of primary care, said vaccine uptake had increased from 75% to 86% in Asian communities, and from 55% to 68% in black communities.

The senior official, who is a working GP in south-east London, acknowledged that efforts were “not quite tackling all of the hesitancy” as she renewed calls for people to take up the offer of a jab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPs1C_0adG9TPb00
Coronavirus – Wed Jun 23, 2021 (PA Wire)

She told a Downing Street press conference: “We know that some people are still anxious about coming forward for their vaccine.

“But tackling vaccine hesitancy, building vaccine confidence, has been at the heart of our programme since the very beginning and it is something that I am personally passionate about.

“We continue to close the gap, with more people from ethnic minority backgrounds coming forward, and uptake is increasing faster in black African and Pakistani communities than in white backgrounds now.

“Between mid-March and mid-June, uptake in black and Asian communities has continued to rise, increasing from 75% to 86% in Asian communities, and jumping from 55% to 68% in black communities.”

Dr Kanani said that NHS staff and volunteers would be “gearing up” for a weekend of walk-in clinics to ensure the vaccine was getting to hard-to-reach communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3ToF_0adG9TPb00
HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

She added: “There is still more to do, but our message from the NHS is clear: it is never too late to come forward and take up your vaccine.

“Your vaccine has a name on it, it is for you, and it is an evergreen offer. So, as soon as you feel able, come forward and we will vaccinate you.”

She appealed to tech companies to help combat the spread of disinformation about coronavirus vaccines on social media.

“It is incredibly unfair that anti-vaxxers and others try and promote this awful information because it is risking your life, the life of your community and the safety of our science as well,” the GP added.

“I utterly condemn that.”

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told the press conference that there will be a London summit in a bid to scale up ideas that have worked in improving the jab take-up rate.

He said: “As we look to tackle and take on those final steps, those hard yards on the road to recovery, we need to make sure as many people are protected as possible.

“So we are intensifying, doubling down our efforts to get more people to come forward and we are seeing real results in places like Bolton and of course in the North West and elsewhere.

“We’re honing in on areas where uptake is lower.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#East London#Volunteers#Gp#Nhs England#Asian#African#Pakistani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
ElectionsPosted by
newschain

Northern Ireland voters evenly split over Brexit Protocol – poll

People in Northern Ireland are “highly exercised” and “evenly split” over the Brexit Protocol, an opinion poll has indicated. The Protocol, which introduces fresh checks on goods arriving into the region from Great Britain following the UK’s departure from the EU, sharply divides opinions at Stormont, with unionists strongly opposed to it.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

England’s top nurse says NHS should continue to recruit staff from overseas

England’s chief nurse has said international recruitment to help fill NHS staff shortages should continue just days after reports suggested Baroness Dido Harding wanted to end the practice as part of her pitch to take over the NHS.Posting on twitter NHS England’s top nurse Ruth May said the health service was at its best when its workforce reflected the community it serves.Her post was made to mark Windrush Day – the anniversary of the Empire Windrush ship docking in Essex in 1948 and bringing Caribbean migrants to work in the UK after the Second World War.On Sunday, reports claimed Baroness...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Third wave of infections will continue 'for longer than expected' because of England's Euro 2020 run but Covid is now 'more like a bad cold' thanks to vaccines, says top expert

Covid is now more like a 'bad cold' thanks to the effect of vaccines, a top epidemiologist has claimed after data showed symptoms of the disease are becoming milder across the board despite rising cases. King's College London's Covid symptom study estimated there were 25,210 new cases every day in...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

NHS planning for Covid booster jab programme from September to December

The NHS in England is starting to plan a coronavirus booster jab programme from September for millions of people most vulnerable to the virus. In a letter to senior leaders, GPs and hospital bosses, NHS England said health systems should prepare to deliver booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine between September 6 and December 17 as “quickly and safely as possible”.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
Public HealthThe Guardian

NHS GPs giving second Covid jabs just three weeks apart

Hundreds of GPs are administering second Covid jabs just three weeks after the first in defiance of NHS advice, triggering a rebuke from the UK’s vaccines authority. The rollout of second doses up to nine weeks earlier than official guidance – as well as instances of vaccines distributed to 16- and 17-year-olds – has prompted concern over a postcode lottery in access to protection against coronavirus.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

NHS to add 1,000 pharmacy-led sites to COVID-19 vaccination programme ahead of booster campaign

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has made this article free to access in order to help healthcare professionals stay informed about an issue of national importance. To learn more about coronavirus, please visit: https://www.rpharms.com/coronavirus. Some 1,000 additional community pharmacy sites will be added to the COVID-19 vaccination programme in England ahead...