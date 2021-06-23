Cancel
BP Gas Project Threatens Unique African Biodiversity Hotspot

By Olivia Rosane
ecowatch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA BP fossil-fuel project could threaten a unique biodiversity hotspot and worsen the climate crisis, a new investigation from Unearthed and SourceMaterial has found. Despite pledges to improve its environmental record, the company behind the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster is planning to dig the deepest natural gas field to date in Africa, right beside what experts believe is the largest coldwater coral reef in the world.

www.ecowatch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Natural Gas#Sourcematerial#Rystad Energy#Gta#University Of Georgia#Marine Sciences
