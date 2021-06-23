Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

U.S. new home sales tumble to one-year low as prices soar

By Lucia Mutikani
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8crl_0adG9JpZ00
A new single family home is seen under construction while building material supplies are in high demand in Tampa, Florida, U.S., May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to a one-year low in May as the median price of newly built houses soared amid expensive raw materials, including framing lumber.

The second straight monthly decline in sales reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday was the latest indication that the tailwind from the COVID-19 pandemic could be subsiding. Single-family housing benefited from a migration from cities as millions of Americans sought more spacious accommodations for home offices and schooling during the pandemic.

"New home sales along with existing home sales suggest home buying activity is past its peak," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. "We don't know what is going to happen when the stay-at-home economy shifts to going back to the office."

New home sales dropped 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000 units last month, the lowest level since May 2020. April's sales pace was revised down to 817,000 units from the previously reported 863,000 units. The median new house price jumped 18.1% from a year earlier to $374,400 in May.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for 11.7% of U.S. home sales, would be at a rate of 870,000 units in May.

New home sales are considered a leading housing market indicator as they are recorded when contracts are signed. The drop hinted at some easing in demand. Applications for loans to purchase homes have fallen this year and housing market surveys on potential buyers have also softened.

Last month's decline was concentrated in the populous South, where sales tumbled 14.5%. Sales, however, rose in the Northeast and West. They were unchanged in the Midwest.

"While we remain optimistic about housing demand for the year as whole, we may see a few more months of underwhelming sales," said Mark Vitner, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina. "Several builders have reported lighter prospective buyer traffic in recent weeks, particularly in what had been some of the hottest housing markets in the South and Mountain West."

U.S. stocks were mixed. The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were lower.

INVENTORY SQUEEZE

New home sales are drawn from a sample of houses selected from building permits and tend to be volatile on a month-to-month basis. Sales rose 9.2% on a year-on-year basis in May. The market for new homes is being supported by a dearth of previously owned houses.

At least 150 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, allowing the economy to begin reopening and companies to recall workers back to offices. A report from the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday showed sales of previously owned homes fell for a fourth straight month in May, with single-family houses accounting for the drop. read more

Builders have failed to take advantage of the inventory squeeze because of expensive lumber and shortages of other raw materials. Though lumber prices have eased off record highs, they remain exorbitant, substantially adding to the cost of newly built homes. At the same time, the supply gap is boosting competition for available homes.

The supply-side constraints were also underscored by a separate survey from data firm IHS Markit on Wednesday showing manufacturers struggling to source raw materials this month. read more

New home sales last month were concentrated in the $200,000-$749,000 price range. Sales below the $200,000 price bracket, the sought-after segment of the market, accounted for only 2% of transactions last month.

"Over time, supply-side issues that have pushed up the price of building materials will be resolved and more construction labor should come on line," said Bernard Yaros, an economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. "For now, higher prices have clearly come to the forefront as the greatest potential damper to what has otherwise been a remarkable V-shape recovery in the new-home market."

There were 330,000 new homes on the market last month, up from 315,000 in April. At May's sales pace it would take 5.1 months to clear the supply of houses on the market, up from 4.6 months in April. About 76% of homes sold last month were either under construction or yet to be built.

Last month's sales decline prompted economists at Goldman Sachs to pare their gross domestic product growth estimate for the second quarter by 0.25 percentage point to a 8.75% annualized rate, noting that the drop was consistent with a pause in residential investment growth this quarter.

Residential spending made big contributions to GDP growth since the third quarter of 2020. The economy grew at a 6.4% pace in the January-March quarter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
169K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Prices#New Home Sales#The Commerce Department#Americans#Fwdbonds#Wells Fargo#U S Treasury#Ihs Markit#Moody S Analytics#Goldman Sachs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Businessmpamag.com

Is mortgage demand finally fizzling out?

Mortgage application volume has plunged to its lowest level in almost a year and a half, with significant drops in both refinance and purchase activity, according to the latest reading from the Mortgage Bankers Association. For the week ending June 25, overall mortgage applications fell 6.9% week over week. MBA’s...
Real Estatesandiegouniontribune.com

US construction spending fell 0.3% in May, housing slowing

WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell 0.3% in May. Growth in housing, the economy’s standout performer, slowed while activity in areas most directly impacted by the pandemic showed further weakness. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the May decline followed a slight 0.1% rise in April and left overall construction...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Labor Markets Well On Their Way To Full Recovery In Texas' Largest Metros; Historically Low Inventory Driving Home Prices And Sales

DALLAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic's increasingly diminished economic effects are the backdrop to a strong labor and housing market recovery that is well underway in Texas' two largest metropolitan regions, according to a new analysis released today by Beacon Economics. Dallas's jobs recovery is nearing its pre-pandemic high, while Houston's recovery is picking up steam.
BusinessHousing Wire

Mortgage rates dip back down to 2.98%

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell four basis points from the week prior to 2.98%, according to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac‘s PMMS. Within the past almost three months, mortgage rates have only peaked above 3% one time. “Economic growth remains steady and is bolstering more segments of the...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Home Sales Return Strong in May to the Industry's Surprise

In an unexpected turn, home sales came back strong in May after several months of relaxing sales. From April to May, pending home sales increased 8%. This comes after analysts forecasted a 1% increase, says CNBC. The increase marks the highest level of sales activity for May in 16 years. Pending home sales preview closed home sales coming in the near future, and May’s activity signals healthy market activity. Compared to one year ago, pending sales were up 13% in May. The National Association of Realtors’ chief economist calls the unexpected activity a “surprise” but notes mortgage rates, which dipped below 3%, could be the reason.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

As Housing Boom Begins to Fizzle, Weekly Mortgage Demand Falls Nearly 7%

Mortgage applications to purchase a home were 17% lower than the same week one year ago. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 3.20% from 3.18% for loans with a 20% down payment. Record high home price appreciation is sidelining ever more...
Real EstateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

US home prices jump at fastest pace in more than 15 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices soared in April at the fastest pace since 2005 as potential buyers bid up prices on a limited supply of available properties. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, jumped nearly 15% in April from the previous year. That is up from a 13.4% annual gain in March.
MarketsShareCast

US pending home sales surprise sharply to the upside in June

A closely-followed indicator of US home sales surprised strongly to the upside in May. The National Association of Home Realtors Pending Home Sales Index jumped at a month-on-month pace of 8.0%. Economists had expected a 1.0% drop. All four US regions registered increases both on the month and year-on-year, NAR...
Real EstateInman.com

After April slump, pending-home sales rise 8% in May

Pending-home sales are once again on the rise, according to new data from the National Association of Realtors. Pending-home sales climbed 8 percent in May after.declining in April, according to new data released Wednesday by the National Association of Realtors. Contract signings also rose 13.1 percent year over year, according...
Real EstatePosted by
UPI News

Mortgage demand in U.S. tumbles 7% amid higher home prices

June 30 (UPI) -- Mortgage demand in the United States has fallen to its lowest level in a year and a half, due partly to rising home prices, an industry report said Wednesday. Applications fell about 7% last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly assessment. The report notes...
Real EstateUS News and World Report

U.S. Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise in May

(Reuters) -Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose by the most in 11 months in May driven by a decline in mortgage rates as well as an uptick in listings. The increase could signal some imminent relief from the shortage of homes for sale that has weighed on sales and driven residential property prices to record highs.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

NAR: Pending Home Sales Increased 8.0% in May

Pending home sales rebounded strongly in May, reaching the highest reading ever for the month of May since 2005, according to the National Association of Realtors®. All four U.S. regions registered both month-over-month increases and year-over-year gains for pending home sales contract transactions for the month of May. The Pending...
Real Estaterismedia.com

May Sees Pending Home Sales Surge

May experienced a rebound in pending home sales, posting the highest reading ever for the month since 2005, according to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), increased 8.0% to 114.7 in May. Year-over-year, signings increased 13.1%. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.
Real Estatecityindex.co.uk

Is the US housing market a bit frothy?

Buying and selling your house may soon get a little tougher. Last week, Existing Homes Sales for May were released. The print was 5.8 million, the lowest reading in 11 months, and it’s approaching pre-pandemic levels. New Homes Sales for May were also released last week. The print was 769,000 (annualized), the lowest reading in over 1 year. Pending home sales for May released Wednesday showed a 13.1% YoY increase vs +25% expected. This was the lowest reading since July 2020. (However, we should note that the MoM print was +8% vs -2% expected. With lower sales, and higher pending sales, one could speculate that next months pending home sales will be lower.)
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Homebuying Demand Dips Below 2020 Levels

According to national property broker Redfin, the U.S. housing market continues to cool as mortgage rates tick up above 3% for the first time in 10 weeks. The Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index--a measure of requests for home tours and other home-buying services from Redfin agents--has fallen below 2020 levels for the first time this year (-1% year over year for the week ending June 20), and the Mortgage Bankers Association home purchase index has declined 11% since the week ending March 24, 2021.