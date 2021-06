This year’s NBA Draft Lottery happened on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. What does that mean for the Utah Jazz? When having the best record in the NBA, the draft lottery isn’t something the players should be thinking about. Thanks to the collapse in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, it’s time for Jazz fans to be excited about the draft. The Jazz hold the last pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Although it seems like a quiet year with the Jazz only owning one pick in this NBA Draft, there is one name at pick number 30 that could potentially help the Jazz right away.