You Need Kerry Washington’s Celestial Manicure For Your Next Vacation

If you were to ask any 13 Going on 30 fan what their favorite fashion moment was from the 2004 rom-com, odds are they’d tell you it was Jennifer Garner’s multicolored striped cutout dress. The actor, who played aspiring magazine editor Jenna Rink in the film, wore the Versace number while doing a choreographed dance to “Thriller” with the ensemble cast. It was an iconic scene. And one that was revisited again by TikTok fashion sleuth @victoriastanec, who discovered a dupe of Garner’s rainbow 13 Going on 30 dress on Amazon. The best news of all? The memorable dress is only $13 — note the price point corresponding with the number in the movie. Coincidence? I think not.