You Need Kerry Washington’s Celestial Manicure For Your Next Vacation
Kerry Washington, on- and off-screen, might be one of the most put-together women of all time. Regardless of where you see her — whether that’s on a red carpet, in a photo shared to her massively popular Instagram account, or as one of her obsessed-over movie or TV characters — you can expect Washington to be polished from head to toe, nails included. It was a natural fit, then, that Washington became the face (or hands, more accurately) of OPI for the iconic lacquer brand’s 40th anniversary. Kerry Washington’s favorite nail polishes, shared in a new Instagram shot showing off her colorful manicure, are a perfectly curated collection of warm weather-friendly shades you’ll want to scoop up immediately.www.thezoereport.com