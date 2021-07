SAN DIEGO — Phil Mickelson didn’t get the hometown love at Torrey Pines on Thursday. On the second thought, maybe it was too much love. Already one over and battling on his front nine after starting on the 10th hole in the opening round of the U.S. Open, Mickelson had a chance to get back to even after his drive at the 612-yard par-5 13th. He was in the first cut off the fairway and had a 2-wood in his hand with the idea of reaching the bunkers that front the green.