Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM EDT * At 254 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Belle Glade, moving south at 10 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Belle Glade, South Bay, Okeelanta, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Belle Glade Camp and Loxahatchee NWR.