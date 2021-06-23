Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM EDT * At 254 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Belle Glade, moving south at 10 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Belle Glade, South Bay, Okeelanta, Holey Land Wildlife Refuge, Belle Glade Camp and Loxahatchee NWR.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
City
South Bay, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#Inland Palm Beach County#Noaa#Nws Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Posted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry put aside their differences Thursday to unveil a statue of Princess Diana, cementing their late mother’s place in royal history on what would have been her 60th birthday. Diana’s three siblings joined the brothers for the private ceremony in the Sunken Garden at...