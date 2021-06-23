Caltrans Awards Money For Calaveras And Mariposa Projects
Sacramento, CA — $194,000 is coming to Calaveras County to create an evacuation and preparedness plan. The Caltrans funding will help Calaveras identify its infrastructure of most concern related to wildfires or extreme weather events. It will also look at communities that would face the most challenges evacuating in the event of an emergency. Officials will gather information from local stakeholders, and then develop a strategic plan moving forward.www.mymotherlode.com