Half Waif – “Horse Racing”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf Waif’s latest album, Mythopoetics, is out in a couple weeks. We’ve heard a decent chunk of it already, most recently “Sodium & Cigarettes” and “Swimmer,” and today Nandi Rose has shared one more single, “Horse Racing,” another elegantly constructed and billowing pop song from someone who has become a master of the form. “Wear me down until the muscle is thin/ Look out, another body coming around the bend/ Forget it, we’re never gonna make it to the end,” Rose sings in the chorus. Here’s her statement on the track:

