Half Waif – “Horse Racing”

Perhaps it was just an aural illusion after a year on racecourses with no one there, but it felt as if 12,000 daily spectators at Royal Ascot last week made as much noise as two or three times as many. The return of a five-figure crowd at a racecourse for the first time since March 2020 was an immensely positive and uplifting experience for all concerned, ensuring this was a week that even the weather could not spoil – despite its very best efforts on Friday morning, when a first abandonment at the Royal meeting since 1964 could be backed at 2-5 on Betfair.