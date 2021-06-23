Netflix Drops Trailer For Ridiculous New Dating Show, ‘Sexy Beasts,’ Because We Thought TV Couldn’t Get Any Dumber

Cue up the George Strait because I hate everything…

I mean, isn’t The Bachelor enough?

Gimmicky dating shows are a dime a dozen but for fuck’s sake, when have we gone too far?

According to Variety, Netflix has signed on for two seasons, TWO SEASONS, of a new show called Sexy Beasts, where contestants will go on a series of blind dates wearing insanely bizarre costumes to take the focus off looks and place it back on personality.

Simon Welton, creator and executive producer says:

“Making ‘Sexy Beasts’ for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process. With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat.

I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like.”

Each episode will feature a new single who will get to choose from three potential love matches, all of whom are in full disguise. However, the single will only get see the face of their match, after they make their selection.

The first six-part season of episodes will be released on July 21st, with a second season of six more episodes out later this year.

Seriously though, every day I turn on the news and I get more and more confused. How did this pitch go? Some bozo walked into a meeting with Netflix (how’d they even get the meeting with Netflix?) and said:

“We have this idea for a blind dating show, but we’ll put everyone in creepy AF masks so your viewers feel like they’re on a bad acid trip, but it’s all about, you know, true love and stuff.”

And Netflix was like…

“LOVE IT, here’s a zillion dollars to make it happen. Maybe hire Rob Delaney to host it, he’s funny.”

Stop it, just stop it…