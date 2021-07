Indiana got another football commitment on Sunday, landing three-star linebacker Isaiah Jones from London, Ohio. He announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday. "First and foremost, I would like to thank God for all the opportunities he has put in my life. For guiding towards a dream I've always had to play college football. Next, I would like to thank my parents, my brothers and all of my family for supporting me throughout my athletic career and always having my best interests in mind. I would like to thank Coach (Kyle) Cutler, Coach Wendler and all my current and former coaches for helping me, not only as a football player but as a man.