One month from today, Major League Baseball's trade deadline will arrive at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30 with what executives around the sport anticipate will be a flurry of action. While it's impossible to know what the weeks leading up to the deadline hold -- and how wins and losses will influence teams contemplating whether to add or subtract for the stretch -- the market is beginning to sort itself out. And that's a perfect time to answer 20 questions about what's next.