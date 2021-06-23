Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Are a Strong Family Unit! See the Private Pair’s Rare Family Photos

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Kristen Bell/Instagram (2)

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known for being one of Hollywood’s most secretive couples, and their vow to keep their personal life out of the public eye translates to the way they parent. But even though the acting pair are very reserved when it comes to their family, they post rare photos of their daughters, Lincoln and Delta, every now and then.

The Veronica Mars alum and the “Armchair Expert” podcast host experienced parenthood for the first time in 2013, welcoming their eldest daughter, Lincoln, in March. The couple — who wed later that year — expanded their family when Delta was born in December 2014.

From the first moment Kristen held her baby in her arms, she absolutely embraced her role as a mom. Speaking to Good Housekeeping in July 2015, the Good Place actress compared motherhood to your “first 7th grade crush that overwhelms every molecule in your body.”

“But it’s permanent,” she gushed, pointing out how the positives of being a parent outweigh the challenges that come along with raising children. “Other than the sleep deprivation in the beginning and trying to figure out how not to screw your kid up, the rewards are mountains larger than the battles.”

It’s obvious the Frozen star gets so much enjoyment out of being a parent, but she doesn’t play around when it comes to teaching Lincoln and Delta important lessons. Because Kristen and Dax made it their goal is to raise kind and caring little ladies, they have “very strict rules” in their household.

“We [are teaching them] how we treat people with respect … especially our family members,” the dedicated mom told Us Weekly in May 2016. “We are going to be with each other in the long haul, so it’s important to always be respectful and treat your sister the way you want to be treated.”

In order to instill these qualities in their daughters, the longtime lovebirds know they need to exemplify them themselves. That’s why the CHiPs actor said he and his wife always make up “in front” of their children if they ever get into an argument.

“You know, generally, kids see their parents get in a fight and then parents sort it out in a bedroom and then later they’re fine, so the kid never learns, how do you de-escalate? How do you apologize?” Dax told Us in December 2018. “So we try, as often as possible, to do that. If we fought in front of them, we want to also make up in front of them.”

For a look inside Kristen and Dax’s family photo album and to see rare pics of Lincoln and Delta, scroll through the gallery below!