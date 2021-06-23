Roger Goodell: Bears 'looking to the long term' with Arlington Park bid
(670 The Score) With the Bears having formally placed a bid on the Arlington Park property, the team is exploring a potential future away from Soldier Field. Whether the Bears intend to leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights -- or if the bid is to gain leverage as part of a fight with the city of Chicago on issues with their current stadium -- remains to be seen. On that topic, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wouldn't speculate on where the Bears will play in the future other than to acknowledge the team's bid on Arlington Park as a step toward a possible move.