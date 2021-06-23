Roger Goodell: Bears 'looking to the long term' with Arlington Park bid

The team’s lease in Chicago ends in 2033. Roger Goodell stepped up and showed why he is the Commissioner of the National Football League. He is supportive of the Chicago Bears owners, the McCaskey family, putting in a bid to buy the Arlington Heights racetrack property and maybe put a stadium on the property. Goodell was on a Chicago sports talk radio station WSCR and discussed the possibility of the team moving from Soldier Field in Chicago to the suburbs. While not outright endorsing a move, after all the McCaskeys put in a bid and may not get the property, Goodell did his job flawlessly when asked if the team was heading to the suburbs. He gave a non-answer but acknowledged that the McCaskeys need an additional option moving ahead as eventually the team’s lease to use Soldier Field in Chicago will end. The final year on the lease is in 2033 which is a long way off.