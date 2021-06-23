Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collier, Mainland Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collier; Mainland Monroe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN COLLIER AND NORTH CENTRAL MAINLAND MONROE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.