EA is adding time-limited Preview Packs to FIFA Ultimate Team, so players can see inside of a loot box before they make the decision to purchase. The packs have been added to FIFA 21 today and will be the only packs available to purchase until the end of the current Festival of FUTball event, which started on June 11. Packs that are not obtained from the FUT Store – like Objective, SBC or Division Rivals reward packs – will still function as normal. On EA's website, there's a blog post explaining the addition of Preview Packs and how they will work within the FIFA Ultimate Team economy.