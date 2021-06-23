Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

City Hosts Rare Cadre of Top-Level Spanish Delegates

Posted by 
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Albuquerque, New Mexico
 13 days ago

Mayor Tim Keller hosted a VIP Spanish delegation at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Tuesday to discuss business opportunities and officially declare June 22 as Instituto Cervantes de Albuquerque Day.

The mayor, administration executives, and representatives of various City departments welcomed Luis Garcia Montero, Undersecretary of State and director of the Instituto Cervantes; Santiago Cabanas, Ambassador of Spain to the U.S.; Julia Olmo, Consul General of Spain (Houston); and several other dignitaries.

The group discussed ways to encourage investment by Spanish renewable energy companies in Albuquerque; create opportunities between Spain and Albuquerque’s thriving film industries; increase tourism and cultural exchanges; and connect Albuquerque’s space technology ecosystem with innovative Spanish companies.

“My administration has prioritized supporting growth in key industries and fostering our city’s rich arts and cultural exchange,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Meeting with the delegation today not only uniquely advanced those goals, but it was also among our first opportunities since the pandemic to welcome international visitors to Albuquerque. It was an honor to have them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFc60_0adG7xcr00

The group of Spanish officials also joined the City in celebrating the local Instituto Cervantes, which promotes the teaching, study, and use of Spanish language and cultures. Through its centers, classrooms, and extensions, Instituto Cervantes is present in 89 cities, in 45 countries, its most recent location opening today in El Paso, Texas. The visiting delegation recognized Instituto Cervantes de Albuquerque for its instrumental role in that expansion and joined Mayor Keller in an official proclamation honoring the center.

“This visit helps to further strengthen the collaboration between the Instituto Cervantes and this city that has embraced us since 1999,” said local Cervantes Director, Silvia Grijalba. “Albuquerque is a perfect destination for filmmakers, writers, musicians, and all artists who express themselves in Spanish, and we will continue to generate language tourism through our role as promoters of Latin culture and as presenters of world-class events like the Magnifico Latinx Festival.”

Founded in 1999, Instituto Cervantes de Albuquerque serves more than 3,000 children and adults annually in addition to its many cultural events like ¡Cine Magnífico!, Albuquerque’s premier Spanish-language film festival.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Mayor," said Spanish Undersecretary of State and Director of Cervantes Worldwide, Luis García Montero. “Language is much more than vocabulary. Language tells the story of a culture and we are proud that the Spanish language is woven into the fabric of America, and more specifically, this city that unites us in all that we have in common."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico

559
Followers
318
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque , with a population of 1,171,991 as of 2016. The CSA constitutes the southernmost point of the Southern Rocky Mountain Front megalopolis, including other major Rocky Mountain region cities such as Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver, Colorado, with a population of 5,467,633 according to the 2010 United States Census.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Language#Latin#City Hosts Rare Cadre#State#The Instituto Cervantes#Cine Magn Fico#Cervantes Worldwide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols will not be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals begin Tuesday night between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks and will be broadcast by ABC. It was expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a press release that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigns

Britney Spears' long-time manager Larry Rudolph has resigned as the pop star's manager. Rudolph wrote a letter to Britney's conservators, stating he hadn't talked to the 39-year-old in two-and-a-half years and it is in her best interest that he resign. The news comes amid Spears' court battle to end her conservatorship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy