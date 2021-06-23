Learning continues, even in summertime
It is finally here! Summer Vacation! Although many families are ready to close the door on this most challenging of school years, learning does not need to take a backseat to summertime fun. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, students on average can lose two months of reading and 2.6 months of math skills each summer. Fortunately, there are many ways parents can help support their child’s continued learning throughout the summer months.www.mlstargazette.com