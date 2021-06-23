Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moose Lake, MN

Learning continues, even in summertime

By BILLIE JO STEEN SUPERINTENDENT, MOOSE LAKE SCHOOL
mlstargazette.com
 9 days ago

It is finally here! Summer Vacation! Although many families are ready to close the door on this most challenging of school years, learning does not need to take a backseat to summertime fun. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, students on average can lose two months of reading and 2.6 months of math skills each summer. Fortunately, there are many ways parents can help support their child’s continued learning throughout the summer months.

www.mlstargazette.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moose Lake, MN
City
Reading, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aged Care#Community Education#Summertime#Camping#The Legacy Of Excellence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Education
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...