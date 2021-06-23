Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Collier, Mainland Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collier; Mainland Monroe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN COLLIER AND NORTH CENTRAL MAINLAND MONROE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...