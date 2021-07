If you like chili dogs, running really fast, and collecting rings, you might be a hedgehog, but also you've probably had a bit of trouble doing some of these things during the pandemic. However, something that's slowly been made easier over time since the vaccines were announced is tabletop gaming, and card games especially. To sate your urge for rings, expensive sneaker replacements, and chili dogs, Steamforged Games has announced that their upcoming card game, Sonic the Card Game, is available for preorder!