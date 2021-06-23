The Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight Dive Watch Now Comes in Bronze
Of all the bronze watches that have proliferated over the last decade, the Tudor Black Bay Bronze is one of the most memorable. Now, the downsized Black Bay Fifty-Eight offers all the same appeal but in the 39mm package that makes it our favorite dive watch for the money. The Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze, however, isn't just a smaller version of an existing watch, but offers a chocolate-colored dial and bezel as well as a full-bronze bracelet.www.gearpatrol.com