Forsyth County employees raise nearly $13,000 for Arts Council
Forsyth County employees raised $12,869.06 for the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County during a workplace campaign in May. Due to COVID-19, the usual lunchtime bake sales and hot dog cookouts to raise money weren’t held, but a variety of virtual and in-person events were, including an art contest to create the county’s newest “I voted” sticker, a pot painting activity, putt-putt and bumper boats, raffles for prizes, and an online art auction and talent context.www.yesweekly.com