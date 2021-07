This is another one of those, “we don’t know if this will be free-to-play or not” things, but it’s interesting enough to let you know about it. It seems that Citadel Studios — makers of Legends of Aria — is dipping its proverbial toes into the publishing pool. The company announced on Twitter over the weekend that it would be publishing Corp Por’s “seasonal” MMO, named CODEX. According to the tweet, this is their first go at publishing and the first game created using Citadel’s Shards Engine. Corp Por licensed the engine in 2020 in order to create the game.