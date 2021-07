— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's possible to have a great time working out at home—really! Whether you're a runner, yogi, cyclist or into a mix of disciplines, you can get your sweat on in your house or apartment—and some people find it's a lot easier with a machine or two to guide them along. Amazon has a bunch of great machines on sale today for Prime Day 2021, including the mega-popular Sunny Health & Fitness row-n-fide squat machine for the lowest price we've ever seen it, the Schwinn IC4 exercise bike—one of the best bikes we've ever tested—at a rare sale rate and the NordicTrack T-Series treadmill.