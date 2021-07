JERSEYVILLE - Under Steve Dougherty, owner of Dougherty Theaters, The Stadium Theatre in Jerseyville used the COVID-19 Pandemic break to work on the restoration of the historic theatre. At 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, the lights of a 72-year-old legendary marquee will flash on again with a lighting and ribbon-cutting event. Dougherty previously said the marquee will once again look like it did when it opened in 1949. He said he was thankful for the TIF grant to assist with the restoration. Continue Reading