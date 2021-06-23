James Gunn Went To Hilarious Lengths To Keep This Suicide Squad Detail A Secret

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is one of the most heavily anticipated superhero films of the year, and thankfully we don't have to wait too much longer to see it. We also don't have to wait any longer to know whether or not to stay in our seats at the theater after the credits roll, as Gunn was asked on Twitter about whether the film has a post-credits scene. Twitter user Ikersz asked "Hey James the most important question ever does the suicide squad have post credit scenes?', and Gunn responded I hope this isn’t the most important question, as I think the movie itself is what matters most, but yes. #TheSuicideSquad".