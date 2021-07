As part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, members get access to an ongoing rotation of perks. Most of these are small pieces of bonus content for select games or discounts, but sometimes they take the form of something more substantial. Ahead of Space Jam: A New Legacy launching in cinemas later this month, fans were invited to submit their ideas for a Space Jam: A New Legacy-inspired video game, which would then be developed by the team at Digital Eclipse (and Granny) and rolled out first onto Xbox Game Pass.