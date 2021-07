One of my favorite, most festive dishes we prepare on the grill is kabobs, and in this case, beef kabobs. Lots of recipes call for the beef to marinate overnight, but this recipe allows the sauce to be added after everything is cooked. I prepared these kabobs for Father’s Day and they were awesome. The cut of beef I used was a 3.6 lb. tri-tip. The tri-tip is hard to find here in the Midwest, but specifically it is a triangular cut of beef taken from the sirloin, which is the area towards the back of the cow just above the flank and below the tenderloin. It is well marbled, beefy and delicious. For veggies we used small red potatoes, red, yellow and orange peppers, zucchini and mushrooms. We also cubed up some fresh pineapple. We made a bunch of white rice to be served with this. Let’s get started.