Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What The Critics Are Saying About Scarlet Nexus

By Jessica Reyes
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The highly anticipated "Scarlet Nexus" describes itself as "brain punk," a newly coined term that refers to the game's psychic abilities and its sci-fi-centered plot. Players choose between Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall, two protagonists with distinct personalities and reasons for joining the Other Suppression Force (OSF), for two different playthroughs of the game. Yuito, the cheerful, optimistic son of a politician and brother of an OSF commanding officer, volunteers to join out of admiration for the organization. Kasane, the cool, confident ace, ends up in the force after being scouted for her talents.

www.looper.com
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Osf#Ip#Polygon#Scarlet Nexus#Xbox One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Scarlet Nexus Developers Breakdown Gameplay

Bandai Namco Entertainment have released gameplay and a developers breakdown of upcoming “brainpunk” action JRPG Scarlet Nexus. As previously reported, the game is set in a distant future where the city of New Himuka is under siege from mutants called the Others. Players control Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit for the Other Suppression Force, that is tasked with using their powerful psionic abilities to protect humanity.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Scarlet Nexus achievement list revealed

We have just picked up the Scarlet Nexus Achievement list. There are 53 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, 12 of which are secret (to reveal the details of the secret achievements, please use this link). Name Description Gamerscore. Woven Red Threads Unlocked all achievements. 100. Secret Achievement Continue...
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

The Adventures of the OSF Commence in Scarlet Nexus

Bringing their newest RPG intellectual property to audiences worldwide, Bandai Namco Entertainment has released Scarlet Nexus onto the Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X both physically and digitally. While sadly not using this as their first new franchise exclusively for the newest generation of...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: How to Reply to Brain Messages

Scarlet Nexus is a brand new action RPG from Bandai Namco, and it features a fast-paced action combat system along with special mind abilities that your character can use against the Earth-invading aliens. Aside from just slashing your way through monsters, though, you’ll also get a chance to interact with various NPCs and party members and get to know them better. Here’s how to reply to Brain Messages in Scarlet Nexus.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: How to Unlock Plug-In Slots for Allies

Scarlet Nexus is Bandai Namco’s new fast-paced action RPG, boasting a unique combat system and mind-based abilities that you’ve likely never experienced in any other game. You’ll use these interesting techniques to stop an invasion, though you’ll have help from allies along the way. Here is everything you need to know about how to unlock plug-in slots for allies in Scarlet Nexus.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Scarlet Nexus review: a surprising gem

Sequels and spinoffs are everywhere in games. That’s because creating something new can be risky. Scarlet Nexus, Bandai Namco’s upcoming role-playing game, surprised me. It has a strong foundation as a potential future franchise, with an above-average narrative and fun gameplay and characters. The game takes place in a fictional...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: How to Use SAS Powers

You’ll have a number of different powers and techniques at your disposal in Scarlet Nexus, but they won’t do you much good if you don’t know how to use them. This is especially true for your Struggle Arms System (SAS) powers, which can be vital to your success and survival the further into the game you get. As such, we don’t blame you for striking out to find info on how to use SAS Powers in Scarlet Nexus.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: How to Save Your Game

Scarlet Nexus is a new action RPG from Bandai Namco, and it takes place in the future where humans have gained the ability to use extra-sensory powers. At the same time, aliens have also come to invade Earth, and it’s up to humanity to defend their homeland. This all sounds very exciting, but this is also a fairly long game, which means that you’ll need to take breaks at some point. Here’s how to save your game in Scarlet Nexus.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is there a Scarlet Nexus ‘Failed to connect’ error fix?

A Scarlet Nexus ‘failed to connect’ error may appear for players a few hours into the game, when players get a special mission from Musubi. The Scarlet Nexus Musubi mission error begins with a message from the restaurant owner asking the player to visit them, but when they go and talk to Musubi they get the request to ‘check your connection’ instead. Is there a fix for the Scarlet Nexus connection error?
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Scarlet Nexus Dispen Perry Boss Guide

In Scarlet Nexus, you’ll come across several bosses that come in powerful and unique variations. In this boss guide, we’ll look into your boss fight with Dispen Perry and everything you need to know to defeat Dispen Perry in Scarlet Nexus. So, without further ado, let’s begin. Scarlet Nexus Dispen...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: How to Redeem DLC & Add-Ons

Scarlet Nexus is the latest action RPG from Bandai Namco, and it allows you to play as either a male or female protagonist at the start of the game, and you can experience the story through different lenses. The game is also launching with a few different DLC packs that you can use to mix things up in your game. Here’s how to redeem your DLC and add-ons in Scarlet Nexus.
Comicsattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus: All Musubi Codes and Rewards

The Scarlet Nexus tie-in anime has hidden codes in each episode that players can turn into Musubi to earn special rewards. This mission is a request from Mimi, who needs the hidden codes to access top-secret files. Musubi can only be found after clearing Phase 2 of the game with either Yuito or Kasane. While the Scarlet Nexus anime series is an enjoyable watch according to fans who have seen it, not everyone has the time to sit through an entire anime while also playing a lengthy video game. Here are all the hidden Musubi codes from the Scarlet Nexus anime.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus: Which Character to Choose

The moment you begin your adventure in Scarlet Nexus, you will be tasked with picking the character you want to play as. There are two available options, as the story of the new Bandai Namco title is told through two different narratives. While the overall experience is kind of the same, as you will be traversing through similar areas and even the stories of the two characters will connect at some point, their gameplay is quite different, alongside some other minor changes which we won’t spoil here. Below we are taking a look at what each character brings to the table, and which one should you choose when you first begin your journey to the Brain Punk world of Scarlet Nexus.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus: How to Add More Party Members

As with most action-RPGs of its type, Scarlet Nexus offers multiple party members you can find and add to your party, as you see fit. While you only directly control the main protagonist you chose, that being either Yuito or Kasane, you can create a team of three and journey your way through the new title. They all provide different things depending on their toolkit, so they don’t just act as an extra damage source or something of the likes. Like the protagonist’s psychokinesis, each of the party members has a unique power which you can utilize yourself to further boost your moves, or even unlock new ways of dispatching enemies or traversing the battlefield. Therefore, let’s see how you can increase your available roster and expand the abilities you can muster.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

BANDAI NAMCO Gets Ready for Release of 'SCARLET NEXUS'

To prepare for the highly awaited release of SCARLET NEXUS, BANDAI NAMCO is inviting fans to discover what “Brain Punk” truly means before it releases on June 25. SCARLET NEXUS is a new action role-playing video game that’s designed with a futuristic dystopian theme that blends the ideas of a society powered by psychic abilities, overrun with technology and plagued by an onslaught of invaders from outer space. Best played on the Xbox Series X, fans can learn more about the characters of SCARLET NEXUS and the SCARLET NEXUS sweepstakes before it releases on June 25.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Scarlet Nexus' Combat Guide For Beginners

Upgrade weapons, items and character abilities as frequently as possible in “Scarlet Nexus”. Treat psychokinesis as a primary damage source and weapon attacks as resource generators. Certain SAS effects can last entire fights. Combat in “Scarlet Nexus” may seem similar to other fast-paced action games like “Devil May Cry” or...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: Is There Character Creation? Answered

If you’re like a lot of people looking forward to Bandai Namco Entertainment’s latest title, you’re probably wondering: Is there character creation in Scarlet Nexus? After all, it’s a game with an anime aesthetic ripe for customization and the game allows you to choose your own protagonist. Likewise, Bandai Namco has put out more than a few games with character customization options in the past.