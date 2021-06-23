What The Critics Are Saying About Scarlet Nexus
The highly anticipated "Scarlet Nexus" describes itself as "brain punk," a newly coined term that refers to the game's psychic abilities and its sci-fi-centered plot. Players choose between Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall, two protagonists with distinct personalities and reasons for joining the Other Suppression Force (OSF), for two different playthroughs of the game. Yuito, the cheerful, optimistic son of a politician and brother of an OSF commanding officer, volunteers to join out of admiration for the organization. Kasane, the cool, confident ace, ends up in the force after being scouted for her talents.www.looper.com