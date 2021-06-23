Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Modest Mouse’s Aware-anoia and Singing Through the End Times

By Lior Phillips
Spin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaac Brock is talking about the epiphany he had from the moment he became a musician. “From the inception of this band, there’ve been some pretty wobbly moments,” the Modest Mouse vocalist and guitarist admits. “There were moments where no one considered us fucking good … But I know what I like.”

www.spin.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Brock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Times#Fatherhood#Photography#Modest Mouse#Epic Records#Time#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Security Cameras
Related
MusicSpin

Modest Mouse Share New Single ‘The Sun Hasn’t Left’

Modest Mouse’s new album is out next week. So far we’ve heard “We Are Between” and “Leave a Light On” from The Golden Casket and today, they unveiled what should be the last song before the album’s released with “The Sun Hasn’t Left.”. “The Sun Hasn’t Left” makes creative use...
MusicDerrick

Review: Modest Mouse return full of wisdom and silliness

Modest Mouse, “The Golden Casket" (Epic) Uh-oh. It's not a good sign when any band starts referencing death right from jump. Modest Mouse have placed an open coffin on the cover of its latest album and have called it “The Golden Casket.”
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

M.I.A., Modest Mouse, the Shins, Interpol to Headline 2022 Just Like Heaven Fest

M.I.A., Modest Mouse, the Shins and Interpol will serve as headliners at the second annual Just Like Heaven festival, heading to the Los Angeles area on May 21st, 2022. Just as sister festival Cruel World focuses on the artists from the Eighties’ New Wave era, Just Like Heaven’s lineup brings together early 2000s (and still) indie powerhouses together on one stage at Pasadena’s Brookside at the Rose Bowl.
MusicStereogum

Watch Modest Mouse Play “We Are Between” Live For The First Time On Fallon

Modest Mouse were always a hit-or-miss live act, but judging by the performance that the band gave on The Tonight Show last night, it sure looks like they’ve got their shit together. That’s good news, whether or not it’s for people who love bad news. Modest Mouse have a lot of live shows coming up, and they seem intent on giving people their money’s worth.
MusicPaste Magazine

Modest Mouse Wrestle with Technology on The Golden Casket

Isaac Brock has always been something of a doomsayer. The Modest Mouse leader has spent his career chronicling dissolution, ranging from environmental and cultural to personal, and his acerbic tone and the band’s catchy-abrasive musical arrangements have been a distinctive feature on the indie music landscape since the mid-’90s. This...
Musichomenewshere.com

Johnny Marr on chances of Modest Mouse return

Johnny Marr has described Modest Mouse has "the best time of my life". The Smiths legend has responded to the chances of him reuniting with the band - with whom he recorded 2007's 'We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank' - having spent two years in the lineup between 2006 and 2008.
Rock MusicPopMatters

‘The Golden Casket’ Finds Modest Mouse in Captivating, Heartfelt Form

There seems to be a broad consensus amongst hardcore Modest Mouse fans that the band produced their finest work in the early stages of their career. The claim is that the scruffier and more caustic, late 1990s to early 2000s output of the Washington band created more charismatic music than their cleaner, more anthemic albums of the last two decades. It’s a persistent and stubborn argument, one that tends to surround any group that have been in existence for as long as Modest Mouse.
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

Modest Mouse returns with cool, strange ‘The Golden Casket’

Prolific is not an adjective that precedes Modest Mouse. The alt-rock band’s seventh album in 30 years drops Friday. “The Golden Casket,” the group’s long-awaited release, is quirky, brooding and angst-ridden. At its best, the band, which formed in Issaquah, can be wonderfully weird a la the Flaming Lips and Ween.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock Talks New Album, Acid Trips, Cell Phone Tracking and Dad-Rock

Since its improbable 2004 mainstream breakthrough via the single “Float On” and the accompanying album “Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” Modest Mouse has released just two other full-lengths in the ensuing 17 years. During that time, the Isaac Brock-led outfit has further established itself as a compelling, no-two-shows-the-same live act and something of a standard-bearer for the legion of critically acclaimed rock bands who jumped from indies to major labels in the early 2000s without sacrificing creative control.
MusicSpin

SPIN Sets Presents: Felix Cartal

Felix Cartal is no novice to the industry. He’s currently just released his fourth album, Expensive Sounds For Nice People and like much of his musical peers, psyched for the touring days to resume after a dreaded pause. Cartal’s journey has become centered on a more uplifting phase of his life, finding the optimism in every moment and silver lining to every circumstance. This sweetly toned perspective coupled with Cartal’s signature emotive electro-pop sound, makes for a complete and thoroughly explored collection of rose-colored, upbeat tracks. At this point in his life, Felix Cartal is clear on the trajectory of his career and understands the power in letting himself play and setting himself free. SPIN caught up with the Canadian producer as he dives into his the making of Expensive Sounds For Nice People, creative transformation, upcoming live shows and more. Be sure to stream his new album here.
MusicSpin

YUNGBLUD Covers Madonna on Spotify Singles

British rocker YUNGBLUD teamed up with Spotify to release two new singles. The first is an intimate and soulful stripped-down version of his Bowie-referencing single, “mars.”. “I decided to strip ‘mars’ back, just me and the piano. It’s something that this song deserves, to exist in its purest form so...
MusicA.V. Club

Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock recalls hearing "Float On" when he ended up on a Jumbotron while stoned and eating a hot dog

To mark the release of The Golden Casket, Modest Mouse’s first LP in six years, Isaac Brock (not that one) has been getting out there and talk, talk, talking to the media. While the recent Uproxx interview where he discusses every one of the band’s albums and his thoughts on gangstalking and UFOs is hard to top, Vulture has done its level best with a piece that sees Brock looking back over his career and sharing stories like the time he ended up on a Jumbotron, stoned while trying to enjoy a hot dog.
MusicSpin

SPIN Daybreaker: Summer Soundtrack

Ahead of this holiday weekend, we welcome you back with open arms as we get ready to light up the night with pretty patriotic explosions. Aside from including a stellar group of artists who are on the brink, this week’s roundup captures the lively spirit of the summer heat. With colorful sound textures, soulful sonic grooves, and experiential instrumentation/production, these artists master the art of what it is to be freeform and true to their versatile identity. Genreless has become the new genre and this collection of musical wizards are here to consciously (or unconsciously) dominate the realm.
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus, Hiatus Kaiyote, Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, T. Hardy Morris, Michael League, Sault and Big Atomic. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MusicMusicRadar.com

How to play Jimi Hendrix-style rhythm guitar parts

Jimi Hendrix is rightly hailed as one of the most influential guitarists of all time, but it's important to note how important his rhythm playing approach was to his impact. He created a hybrid of chord work with fills in his style that set the benchmark on what the guitar could achieve in a power trio.
Pasadena, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Just Like Heaven 2022 lineup (Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins, M.I.A., more)

Coachella organizers Goldenvoice launched Just Like Heaven, a single-day California festival with a lineup that could've come out of someone's mid to late 2000s iTunes playlist during indie rock's popularity boom, in 2019, and they've announced that they're bringing it back in 2022. For its second edition, the festival moves from Long Beach to Pasadena, CA, where it happens on Saturday, May 21 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl. Tickets go on presale Thursday, June 24 at 10 AM PT, with the general sale beginning Friday, June 25 at 10 AM PT.