Tesla loves to push the boundaries: whether it's how fast or far its cars can travel, or how much controversial crap its CEO can tweet, this culture of innovation bleeds into every nook and cranny of the Californian EV manufacturer's DNA, and especially into the design language of its cars. Tesla recently made headlines for its controversial yoke steering wheel which it fits to the Model S. While this oddly-shaped steering wheel has been declared safe in countries such as the Netherlands, the jury is still out in other parts of the world where Tesla sells its cars. Despite the legal implications, Tesla fans seem to love the design, and in the following video we get to see an aftermarket steering wheel being fitted to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.