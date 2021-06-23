Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dave Chappelle apologizes for calling Candace Owens ‘articulate’ (video)

By Terry Shropshire
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318X18_0adG6hmg00
Candace Owens (Image source: Instagram – @realcandaceowens)

Comedy legend Dave Chappelle refuses to apologize for absolutely torching conservative commentator Candace Owens in 2020, save for one thing: he is sorry for mistakenly describing Owen as “articulate.”

Chappelle made the remarks during the latest episode of his new podcast, “Midnight Miracle,” with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey.

“That rotten b—-, she’s the worst,” Chappelle said onstage during the social uprising in the summer of 2020. “I can’t think of a worse way to make money. She’s the most articulate idiot I’ve ever seen in my f—ing life.”

Owens’ role as a “mascot for colonial interests in America today,” runs counter to her younger self who sued her high school for discrimination while being legally aided by the NAACP.

“So the verdict is no apology, right?” Chappelle asks after pointing out Owen’s most odious statements. He says there is an “often spoken but unwritten rule” of comedy that “you shouldn’t apologize for jokes,” calling it a “very bad precedent to set.”

“It’s like Rachel Maddow crying on the news,” Chappelle continues. “If you cry about one story, you’re going to have to cry about all these s—s.”

Chappelle doubled down on his jokes about kicking Owens “in the p—-” because he believes her rhetoric is “cruel and dangerous.”

“Here’s why you were so effective in what you said about Candace Owens,” says good friend and comedian Jon Stewart, who visited the show. “Because they have held you up as an avatar of truth-telling, because you’re willing to speak your art in the way that you want to speak it.” Speaking about Owens specifically, Stewart adds, “Her life is provocation, her brand is provocation, that’s how she makes her money.” Rather than a “genuine offer of argument and exchange of ideas,” Owens is a “provocation and a troll that’s meant to increase brand recognition.”

Chappelle then gets in one more joke at her expense: “By the way, Candace Owens, I’m sorry I called you ‘articulate.’ ”

Flip the page to view Chappelle’s special “8:46” where he rips into Owens for her stance on Black America.

Community Policy
View All 415 Commentsarrow_down
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Talib Kweli
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Dave Chappelle closes out Tribeca Festival with surprise concert at Radio City

LOS ANGELES - Tribeca Festival, the first in-person film festival in the U.S. since the pandemic, closed out its 20th edition with a tribute to a small town in the midwest. Filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, the Oscar winners behind "American Factory," took the stage at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall to introduce their new documentary to a packed vaccinated and mostly mask-less crowd.
Vanity Fair

Radio City Returns With a Vaccinated Crowd and Dave Chappelle

Radio City Music Hall, the storied 6,000-seat venue in the heart of Manhattan, welcomed a full-capacity crowd without social distancing on Saturday night for the premiere of Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place, the latest film from Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, Academy Award-winning directors of American Factory. The closing-night...
Posted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

15 months later, Radio City reopens with Dave Chappelle

NEW YORK — (AP) — Fifteen months after shuttering for the pandemic, New York's Radio City Music Hall reopened its doors Saturday for the Tribeca Festival premiere of a new Dave Chappelle documentary for a full-capacity, fully-vaccinated audience. The debut of “Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place,” which chronicles Chappelle's...
brooklynvegan.com

Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock & Common joined Robert Glasper at Blue Note (watch)

NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club has officially reopened. They kicked off the first shows at the club in over a year with the 2021 Blue Note Jazz Festival, which began with a series of shows from Robert Glasper. Like he has before, Glasper brought out a number of special guests at some of the shows, including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Common, and more. Watch video clips and see pictures from attendees below.
hotnewhiphop.com

Dave Chappelle Brings Out Ghostface Killah, Redman, & More

Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle has long-held ties to hip-hop, and over the weekend, he showcased the depth of his network. As the 20th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival came to an end, Dave Chappelle closed things out with a bang by bringing out a slew of rap legends for an impromptu concert at the Radio City Music Hall.
stereoboard.com

Dave Chappelle To Play Two London Stand-Up Shows In August

Dave Chappelle will return to the UK later this summer. The award-winning American comedian has announced two stand-up shows at the Eventim Apollo on August 11 and 12. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on June 25. Dave Chappelle Upcoming Tour Dates are as follows. Wed August 11 2021...
Posted by
The Day

Dave Chappelle plays six shows this weekend at Foxwoods

Let's say you have the opportunity to speak individually to each member of Congress and ask anything you want. Assuming you aren't subsequently compelled to rip your own brain out with a trot line, it might occur to you: Probably not one of our "leaders" would make as much sense, philosophically speaking, as Dave Chappelle.
heelbynature.com

Vince McMahon Attends Dave Chappelle Comedy Show (Photo)

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a comedy event Saturday night at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Comedian Donell Rawlings posted a photo on Instagram with McMahon, which was taken at the Dave Chapelle & Friends comedy show. Former WWE star JTG revealed McMahon has been...
Page Six

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock on a roll at NYC’s reopened music venues

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were on a roll at NYC’s most famous — and now reopened — music venues over the weekend. The hilarious pals were first spotted taking in Robert Glasper’s show at the newly re-reopened Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village on Friday. Spies told Page Six they both performed onstage in front of a crowd that included Zoë Kravitz and Jon Hamm.
Illinois Statetruthorfiction.com

Is the ‘Illinois Father’ Who Criticized CRT Candace Owens’ Brother?

AdvertisementsOn June 18 2021, Twitter discourse about a viral video of an “Illinois father” discussing critical race theory expanded to suggest the man in the video was Candace Owens’ brother:. That tweet included a retweet from @DailyCaller, one of many sites. the same video (for example, disinformation blog Hannity.com embedded...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Candace Owens Slammed for 'Alex Jones Tells the Truth' Comment

Controversial political commentator Candace Owens faces backlash after tweeting that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones "tells the truth." Owens compared Jones to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow in a tweet on Saturday. She said the two media hosts were "the same person" but "flipped." Somebody told me that Rachel Maddow and Alex...
Galveston, TXPosted by
rolling out

Candace Owens bashes Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday

President Biden officially made Juneteenth a national holiday on June 17 as he signed the new measure into law after the Senate passed the bill on Tuesday, June 15. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, the day Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, the end of slavery in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation and declared all people held in slavery must be freed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan come to N.O., here is how to get tickets

Comedic juggernauts Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan are coming to the New Orleans Smoothie King Center Saturday, September 4. The show starts at 8 pm. Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series Chappelle’s Show, comedy specials, and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live. Most recently, he earned his third and fourth Emmy Awards for his comedy special Sticks & Stones in 2020.