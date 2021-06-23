Dave Chappelle apologizes for calling Candace Owens ‘articulate’ (video)

Candace Owens (Image source: Instagram – @realcandaceowens)

Comedy legend Dave Chappelle refuses to apologize for absolutely torching conservative commentator Candace Owens in 2020, save for one thing: he is sorry for mistakenly describing Owen as “articulate.”

Chappelle made the remarks during the latest episode of his new podcast, “Midnight Miracle,” with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey.

“That rotten b—-, she’s the worst,” Chappelle said onstage during the social uprising in the summer of 2020. “I can’t think of a worse way to make money. She’s the most articulate idiot I’ve ever seen in my f—ing life.”

Owens’ role as a “mascot for colonial interests in America today,” runs counter to her younger self who sued her high school for discrimination while being legally aided by the NAACP.

“So the verdict is no apology, right?” Chappelle asks after pointing out Owen’s most odious statements. He says there is an “often spoken but unwritten rule” of comedy that “you shouldn’t apologize for jokes,” calling it a “very bad precedent to set.”

“It’s like Rachel Maddow crying on the news,” Chappelle continues. “If you cry about one story, you’re going to have to cry about all these s—s.”

Chappelle doubled down on his jokes about kicking Owens “in the p—-” because he believes her rhetoric is “cruel and dangerous.”

“Here’s why you were so effective in what you said about Candace Owens,” says good friend and comedian Jon Stewart, who visited the show. “Because they have held you up as an avatar of truth-telling, because you’re willing to speak your art in the way that you want to speak it.” Speaking about Owens specifically, Stewart adds, “Her life is provocation, her brand is provocation, that’s how she makes her money.” Rather than a “genuine offer of argument and exchange of ideas,” Owens is a “provocation and a troll that’s meant to increase brand recognition.”

Chappelle then gets in one more joke at her expense: “By the way, Candace Owens, I’m sorry I called you ‘articulate.’ ”

