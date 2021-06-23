Cancel
Chiefs Returning to St. Joseph For Training Camp

northwestmoinfo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE - In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches a drill during NFL football training camp in St. Joseph, Mo. This was supposed to be the day that a bunch of wide-eyed rookies reported for their first training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, lugging televisions and fans and other comfort items into the dormitories at Missouri Western State University. Instead, they were tested for COVID-19 and then sent home.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

www.northwestmoinfo.com
