Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 97 Tuesday, up from 94 the day before. The new rating shows the stock is outpacing 97% of all stocks when it comes to the most important stock-picking criteria. The best stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they start a significant move so be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.