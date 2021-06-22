Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Coffee with a Cop Hosted by Northwest Area Command Encourages Public to Attend

Posted by 
 16 days ago
Councilor Cynthia Borrego with Pete Gelabert and Melissa Sanchez

The public is always invited to come out and meet the officers of the Northwest Area Command at a Coffee with a Cop event—The event most recently occurred Tuesday, June 22 at 9:00 a.m., at Starbucks, 3410 NM Hwy 528, north of Lowe's. Coffee with a Cop is an excellent opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, enjoy a good cup of joe, and talk to your police officers! Council President Cynthia Borrego was happily in attendance.

ABOUT

Albuquerque , with a population of 1,171,991 as of 2016. The CSA constitutes the southernmost point of the Southern Rocky Mountain Front megalopolis, including other major Rocky Mountain region cities such as Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver, Colorado, with a population of 5,467,633 according to the 2010 United States Census.

