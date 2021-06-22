Coffee with a Cop Hosted by Northwest Area Command Encourages Public to Attend
The public is always invited to come out and meet the officers of the Northwest Area Command at a Coffee with a Cop event—The event most recently occurred Tuesday, June 22 at 9:00 a.m., at Starbucks, 3410 NM Hwy 528, north of Lowe's. Coffee with a Cop is an excellent opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, enjoy a good cup of joe, and talk to your police officers! Council President Cynthia Borrego was happily in attendance.