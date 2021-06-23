Cancel
Jemele Hill forms a powerful alliance with Spotify

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
rolling out
 8 days ago
Jemele Hill (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Eugene Powers)

Sports journalist Jemele Hill continues to make power moves behind the scenes and just announced that she’s launching her own podcast network exclusively with Spotify called The Unbothered Network. The network borrows its name from Hill’s successful podcast “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” which has also been renewed for a third season. The Unbothered Network will release original content exclusively on Spotify that will focus on elevating the voices and stories of Black women. Spotify, Hill and her production company Lodge Freeway Media will identify and develop series for the new podcast network as well.

“The Unbothered Network is more than just a content hub, it’s a space where Black women can hopefully see their full selves. There’s so much about the lives of Black women that haven’t been fully explored, and so many of our stories have either been dismissed or overlooked. I’m also proud of this network because it not only centers Black women, but it’s also run by Black women. We can’t empower Black women if we’re not positioning them in leadership roles,” Hill told The Hollywood Reporter.

Other executives leading The Unbothered Network include the journalist Christina M. Tapper, the former deputy editor of Medium’s ZORA publicatio; and producer Rich Boerner, who previously served as the senior vp programming and operations at Cadence13. Tapper will serve as executive producer and head of content, while Boerner will be head of production.

