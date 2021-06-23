Cancel
Infinite Architectural Metropolises Balance Order and Chaos in Benjamin Sack’s Drawings

By Grace Ebert
Colossal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Benjamin Sack’s imagined environments, it’s not uncommon to find angular mazes resembling dystopian structures, buildings packed so closely together it’s difficult to distinguish one from the next, and labyrinthine walkways that spiral like fractals. Working in pen and ink, the artist (previously) draws intricate black-and-white metropolises that waver between organization and chaos: He plays with geometry, angles, and dimension to render perplexing maps teeming with both traditional architecture and surreal additions, like treble clefs, astral shapes, and dizzying line- and dot-work.

