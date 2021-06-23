Dapzury Valenzuela of the University of Advancing Technology: “Parental involvement through multiple communication channels”
It is wise to use social networking and multimedia messaging apps to reach students outside of school. Sharing on social media can include, but is not limited to, building authentic connections, tips and tricks, resources, reports, articles, trends, news, and general information about the subject matter expertise of the educator. Additionally, it helps to build the educators brand to reach a broader audience of other educators and school administrators looking to join groups and forums to share best practices. Furthermore, it is free and easy to use! This circumvents costly alternatives and offers more control over the content shared to a targeted audience.thriveglobal.com