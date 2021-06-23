Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Dapzury Valenzuela of the University of Advancing Technology: “Parental involvement through multiple communication channels”

By Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is wise to use social networking and multimedia messaging apps to reach students outside of school. Sharing on social media can include, but is not limited to, building authentic connections, tips and tricks, resources, reports, articles, trends, news, and general information about the subject matter expertise of the educator. Additionally, it helps to build the educators brand to reach a broader audience of other educators and school administrators looking to join groups and forums to share best practices. Furthermore, it is free and easy to use! This circumvents costly alternatives and offers more control over the content shared to a targeted audience.

thriveglobal.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Llc#Academies#Visual Communication#Graphic Design#Arizona State University#Brooks College#Uat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Education
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
Travelprweek.com

Technology, communication and the road to recovery

The COVID-19 “recovery jumpstart” in the U.S. is arriving incredibly fast and is evolving more quickly than many brands can manage. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed most mask mandates, travel has skyrocketed and Americans have returned to restaurants, airports and gatherings. We need to understand the changing needs of our audiences to remain relevant.
IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

NASA Awards Global Information Technology, Communications Contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. — NASA has awarded a new, agency-wide information technology and communications services contract for Advanced Enterprise Global Information Technology Solutions (AEGIS) to Leidos Inc. of Reston, Virginia. Through the 10-year, $2.5 billion contract, Leidos will provide telecommunications, cloud, and data center services across all NASA centers and facilities....
EconomyCSO

Better Banking Through Better Communications

The rise of digital banking has changed consumer behaviors & expectations forever. Learn how leading financial institutions are staying competitive in the fast-paced world of technology & "always on" banking--using personalized messaging & marketing automation to improve the customer experience.
Computersarxiv.org

Channel Estimation and Signal Recovery for RIS-empowered Communications

Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RISs) have been recently considered as a promising candidate for energy-efficient solutions in future wireless networks. Their dynamic and low-power configuration enables coverage extension, massive connectivity, and low-latency communications. Due to a large number of unknown variables referring to the RIS unit elements and the transmitted signals, channel estimation and signal recovery in RIS-based systems are the ones of the most critical technical challenges. To address this problem, we focus on the RIS-assisted wireless communication system and present two joint channel estimation and signal recovery schemes based on message passing algorithms in this paper. Specifically, the proposed bidirectional scheme applies the Taylor series expansion and Gaussian approximation to simplify the sum-product procedure in the formulated problem. In addition, the inner iteration that adopts two variants of approximate message passing algorithms is incorporated to ensure robustness and convergence. Two ambiguities removal methods are also discussed in this paper. Our simulation results show that the proposed schemes show the superiority over the state-of-art benchmark method. We also provide insights on the impact of different RIS parameter settings on the proposed schemes.
InternetCSO

Gartner: Emerging Technology Horizon for Communications

Today’s digital landscape is changing, necessitating a need for businesses to adapt to, or adopt, new communications technologies such as 5G network slicing, SASE, Zero Trust Networking, and Wi-Fi 6. Some of these emerging technologies will have an impact over the course of the next 3 years. Others are more immediate with advancements taking place within the year. These technologies and trends are emerging to address new demand created from other areas of IT adoption or transformation such as multiple cloud provider environment, software-defined cloud interconnection, IoT and 5G connectivity, edge computing, and more.
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Advancement of Technology, knowledge, and emergence of modern Consumerism in Healthcare

We have made enough advances in technology and literacy to reintroduce modern personalized medicine into physician practice. Hence, it is time to put a collective approach to offering vaccines aside and focus on individual indicators and personal preferences. It must be the standard of care to disengage from stringent guideline-centered medicine and boost incorporating personal determinants of health and wellness.
Businessdallassun.com

Symphony to lead financial market communications with the acquisition of Cloud9 Technologies

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Symphony - the leading financial markets' infrastructure and technology platform - has acquired the trader voice and electronic communication company Cloud9 Technologies (Cloud9). With this acquisition, Symphony will take the lead in front office communications with new services and solutions combining trader voice with natural language processing (NLP) and automation. The combined offering will accelerate trade flows, improve transactional accuracy, and extend back office and remote worker use-cases.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Satellite Communication Industry To 2027 - Technological Advancements In Satellite Missions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Communication Market by Application, Component and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Satellite communications is the technology applied in communication of data, voice, or video at low latency and high bandwidth over...
Fairfield, CThamlethub.com

Fairfield University Launches Graduate Certificate in Health Communication

Fairfield, CT - According to Johns Hopkins Medicine (2016), “analyzing medical death rate data over an eight-year period, Johns Hopkins patient safety experts have calculated that more than 250,000 deaths per year are due to medical error in the U.S.” These adverse events are more than double what the Institute of Medicine estimated 17 years earlier and are today one of the leading causes of death in America. Not only are these tragedies increasing, but they are in large part due to dysfunctional or ineffective health communication (interpersonal, team, and/or organizational). Consequently, the College of Arts and Sciences developed this program to enhance healthcare professionals’ communication skills with the following goals/objectives:
BusinessThrive Global

Courtney Townsend of Duck Creek Technologies: “Be authentic”

Be authentic, even if that is not always popular. You do not have to be liked by everyone, but always be fair and consistent. Most people will not fault you for that approach. As a part of our interview series called “Women Of The C-Suite”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Courtney Townsend, Chief People Officer at Duck Creek Technologies.
Technologyarxiv.org

Symbiotic Sensing and Communications Towards 6G: Vision, Applications, and Technology Trends

Driven by the vision of intelligent connection of everything and digital twin towards 6G, a myriad of new applications, such as immersive extended reality, autonomous driving, holographic communications, intelligent industrial internet, will emerge in the near future, holding the promise to revolutionize the way we live and work. These trends inspire a novel technical design principle that seamlessly integrates two originally decoupled functionalities, i.e., wireless communication and sensing, into one system in a symbiotic way, which is dubbed symbiotic sensing and communications (SSaC), to endow the wireless network with the capability to "see" and "talk" to the physical world simultaneously. Noting that the term SSaC is used instead of ISAC (integrated sensing and communications) because the word ``symbiotic/symbiosis" is more inclusive and can better accommodate different integration levels and evolution stages of sensing and communications. Aligned with this understanding, this article makes the first attempts to clarify the concept of SSaC, illustrate its vision, envision the three-stage evolution roadmap, namely neutralism, commensalism, and mutualism of SaC. Then, three categories of applications of SSaC are introduced, followed by detailed description of typical use cases in each category. Finally, we summarize the major performance metrics and key enabling technologies for SSaC.
Aerospace & DefenseTimes Union

AiRANACULUS® Awarded Second NASA Contract for Advanced Space Communications System

Solution Will Unify Management of Space and Terrestrial Networks. AiRANACULUS®, a private, Massachusetts-based technology company providing early stage research, development, prototyping and consulting services, announced it has been awarded a second NASA Small Business Innovation Research contract for development of an advanced space communications system to support upcoming missions to the Moon and Mars.
Technologyutahbusiness.com

Literal leverages social media to improve literacy, raises 1.2 million

Utah EdTech startups have benefited from an unexpected spike in demand for remote learning tools brought on by the Covid pandemic. While most of these companies are focused on STEM education, a few are turning their sights to the Humanities. We recently sat down with Michael Romrell and Lawton Smith,...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Technological Advancements in Intelligent City to Boost the World Market

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Intelligent City Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Intelligent City Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Tridium, Daintree Networks, Danaher, ABB Group, Siemens, JP Morgan Chase, IBM Corp., Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Intel, Cisco Systems, SST Inc., CAP Gemini, TCS, Infosys, General Electric, Current, Accenture & Microsoft.
Sciencearxiv.org

Two-layer channel flow involving a fluid with time-dependent viscosity

A pressure-driven two-layer channel flow of a Newtonian fluid with constant viscosity (top layer) and a fluid with a time-dependent viscosity (bottom layer) is numerically investigated. The bottom layer goes through an aging process in which its viscosity increases due to the formation of internal structure, which is represented by a Coussot-type relationship. The resultant flow dynamics is the consequence of the competition between structuration and destructuration, as characterized by the dimensionless timescale for structuration (tau) and the dimensionless material property (beta) of the bottom fluid. The development of Kelvin-Helmholtz type instabilities (roll-up structures) observed in the Newtonian constant viscosity case was found to be suppressed as the viscosity of the bottom layer increased over time. It is found that, for the set of parameters considered in the present study, the bottom layer almost behaves like a Newtonian fluid with constant viscosity for tau greater than 10 and beta greater than 1. It is also shown that decreasing the value of the Froude number stabilizes the interfacial instabilities. The wavelength of the interfacial wave increases as the capillary number increases.