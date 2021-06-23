Cancel
Moose Lake, MN

Charles “Chuck” Eckman

mlstargazette.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles “Chuck” Eckman, 85, Moose Lake, died peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Essentia Mercy Hospital, Moose Lake. He was born during a leap year on February 29, 1936 with his twin brother, Jim to Harry and Eva Eckman. Chuck grew up in Moose Lake and attended Moose Lake High School when he wasn’t “rounding up the cows”, a standing reason to be excused from school to frolic around the neighborhood. He was involved in hockey and baseball during his high school years, graduating in 1954. Chuck helped on his parent’s farm and also was self employed as an autobody repairman. On May 4, 1957, Chuck married Shirley Mattson in Esko. They began living in Esko where Chuck owned and operated Chuck’s Autobody. Chuck also drove school bus for the Esko School and truly enjoyed the kids. From 1979 until 1999, Chuck and Shirley lived on Strand Lake in Cotton where he continued his autobody business. In 1999, Chuck and Shirley returned to Moose Lake. He loved being in his garage working on cars and “operating a coffee shop” where friends and his twin brother, Jim, would stop by for coffee and conversation. Over the years, Chuck enjoyed oil painting, cars, building things, and being with family. Chuck was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church, Moose Lake.

www.mlstargazette.com
