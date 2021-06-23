Fans Of #blackAF Just Got Some Bittersweet News
Kenya Barris has become an icon in the television industry. He created numerous shows that showcased diverse casts from "Black-ish" to "Grown-ish." Then in 2018, he signed a deal to create exclusive content for Netflix to the tune of $100 million (via Variety). It was an arrangement that allowed Barris to develop "#blackAF," where he also served as a writer, director, and actor for the series. The show gained plenty of loyal fans, earning an audience score of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, quickly becoming one of the best shows to debut in 2020.www.looper.com