Fans Of #blackAF Just Got Some Bittersweet News

So it's been a while since viewers heard anything definitive regarding the possibility of the Michael Sheen and Tom Payne-starring Prodigal Son finding a new home- and that was in May when Warner Bros. TV Group head Channing Dungey confirmed that "conversations" were taking place. Since that time, some not-so-good news for the series' future was announced: Aurora Perrineau (Det. Dani Powell) is reportedly set to take on a key recurring role and expected to appear in at least five episodes of HBO's Westworld. Well, the news didn't get much better for Prodigal Son fans this morning when Amazon announced that Sheen and David Tennant were returning for Good Omens 2, expected to begin filming in Scotland later this year. "Personally I'm against it, but the world isn't going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished," Sheen joked in his statement regarding his Good Omens return. Again, does this mean that this is the death blow for a third season? Not necessarily because schedules have been worked around before. That said? Another bad sign.