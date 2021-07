The Philadelphia 76ers are fresh off of their disappointing second-round playoff series loss to the Atlanta Hawks and the rumors are running wild about troubled star Ben Simmons. During the series, he struggled mightily with the mental side of his game and became very hesitant and quite frankly bad for the 76ers. That has led to rumblings that the 76ers could look to move him this offseason with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Washington Wizards topping the list of potential trade destinations.