Tudor home in Seattle adds energy-efficient upgrades
When you live in a suburban area, it can be difficult to figure out how to get more space out of your home. Such was the case for this Tudor home, located in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood. So the clients brought in architectural design help from Seattle-based firm Paul Michael Davis Architects in collaboration with builder Karlstrom Associates, Strong Work Structural Engineering, and a design team made up of Paul Michael Davis, Tiffany Chow, Gabrielle Herbosa, and Graham Day. The result is a creative and eco-conscious expansion to the indoor and outdoor living spaces.inhabitat.com