Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Tudor home in Seattle adds energy-efficient upgrades

By Dawn Hammon
Inhabitat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you live in a suburban area, it can be difficult to figure out how to get more space out of your home. Such was the case for this Tudor home, located in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood. So the clients brought in architectural design help from Seattle-based firm Paul Michael Davis Architects in collaboration with builder Karlstrom Associates, Strong Work Structural Engineering, and a design team made up of Paul Michael Davis, Tiffany Chow, Gabrielle Herbosa, and Graham Day. The result is a creative and eco-conscious expansion to the indoor and outdoor living spaces.

inhabitat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Home, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Michael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Michael Davis#Karlstrom Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

The Overdone Kitchen Trend That Annoys Realtors to No End

Everyone wants their kitchen to shine bright like a diamond. After all, a stunning kitchen is a key selling point in most properties. It’s the hub of the home, and where people almost always end up gathering and chatting when you’re entertaining guests. But when it comes to illuminating your kitchen, complex lighting fixtures that rack up the “likes” on social media might not function so well in day-to-day life.
Home & Gardenfinehomebuilding.com

Strong, Energy-Efficient Garage Doors

When building a high-performance house, every part of the home matters—including the garage. Insulated garage doors are beneficial in both cold and hot climates, preventing extreme temperatures from reaching adjacent rooms, for more comfort year-round. On the Connecticut Fine Homebuilding House, the team got to work installing Clopay’s House Reserve Wood Modern doors, which have solid wood framing and cladding and are filled with expanded polystyrene insulation. The doors provide an R-value of 5.9, which will help make the garage a comfortable buffer between the indoors and outdoors on this Passive House remodel.
Home & Gardenchubaco.com

Keep Out the Heat with Energy Efficient Windows

It’s been a hot start to summer in Minnesota, causing many of us to crank the air conditioning and seek relief indoors. Did you know that heat gain and loss through windows is responsible for about 25% of residential heating and cooling energy use?. Keep this in mind when you...
Home & Gardenenergy.gov

Summer Loving—Energy-efficient Outdoor Lighting

For much of the country, summer weather affords opportunities to spend time outside on the front or back porch or patio, especially in the evenings, and spend time with neighbors in the cooler evening air. At times like these, outdoor spaces can serve as an extension of the living or dining room and provide a great ambiance that’s enhanced by soothing, effective, and energy-efficient lighting. What’s the best outdoor lighting option for your home?
Home & Gardenretechnology.com

How Much is That Home Upgrade Worth?

The ability to accurately price a property for sale is arguably a listing agent's most valued skill. For that, REALTORS rely on their local know-how and experience, as well as a host of tools and software, including RPR's flexible CMA tool and RPR Seller's Reports. But when it comes to...
Interior DesignWashington Post

Ditching the dining room for a family-friendly kitchen

When Missy and Lou Heinzer planned the renovation of their Arlington, Va., kitchen, they knew what they needed: something big enough and sturdy enough to stand up to the needs of three growing boys and their friends. They didn’t dream it would all come together in the midst of a pandemic.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Efficient At-Home Hand Dryers

The hand dryer is often found in public washrooms and offices alike, but the 'Nyuair' household hand dryer aims to make it more commercially applicable for consumers to incorporate into their living space. The hand dryer features a compact design that will turn on automatically and works to quickly dry...
Home & Gardenhuecu.org

5 Tips for a Cost-Efficient Home Remodel

A home renovation project is one of those rare opportunities where you get to spend money to make money. In other words: the updates you make on your house today, will only increase the value of your property in the future. Plus, in the meantime, you get to enjoy a better living space without the hassle or cost of purchasing a new home.
Real Estatemorns.ca

Energy-efficient Etobicoke infill home sells after price cut

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd. Agent Mary Jo Vradis spent months educating buyers on the environmental and energy-saving benefits of this new home on a 25-foot-by-187-foot lot. Though some shoppers said they were considering making offers when it was priced at $1.75-million this spring and then at $1.6-million this summer, actual bids on paper only appeared just before it was due to be relisted in the fall.
Home & Gardenamazinginteriordesign.com

4 Proven Tips On How To Incorporate Your Aquarium Into Interior Design

An aquarium in any interior design is a lovely element. It automatically brings life to wherever it is incorporated. Interior design using an aquarium is fun and welcoming. It is mainly admired by many people around the world when appropriately designed. Imagine you have a tropical fish tank in your home, thereby showcasing a replica of ocean mystery. The room will be an eye-catching centerpiece of focus for anyone.
Interior Designnewsnblogs.com

Advantages Of Wooden Furniture

There’s no family place that does not match the warmth, freshness, relaxation, and finesse of wood furniture. Included in nature-connected interior layout, wood can alter the mood of a room or whole house, making a homely, welcoming texture and a genuinely natural sense. It is also not a trend –this substance also has been used for furniture building for centuries upon centuries. As such, it provides a timeless quality that may not be replicated. All of the reasons why utilizing wood is your ideal alternative for furniture could make a lengthy and comprehensive list; however, here are a few of the principal manners any furniture strategy may benefit from integrating a Hardwood Picnic Bench.
Interior Designbocamag.com

The Face of Interior Design and Home Remodeling

NANCE ARCÉ, AKBD, CAPS Naturally Creative, Inc. Nance Arcé is grateful that since graduating from FSU with a bachelor’s degree in interior design, her 46-year career has been dedicated solely to her craft. She considers it a privilege to be able to do what she loves for a living while sharing her “Naturally Creative” gift with others.
Home & Gardenlushome.com

One Wall Kitchen Designs, 50 Versatile and Modern Ideas for Large and Small Spaces

Here are beautiful one-wall kitchens organizing cabinets and kitchen appliances along a single wall. Check out the Lushome collection if you like this simplified and space-saving layout, perfect for small apartments and homes. One-wall kitchens feature a simple, linear form that takes up less floor space than other kitchen design styles while creating a less cluttered, contemporary, and beautiful look.
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Net-Zero Emissions Tiny Homes

The 'Ohariu' tiny home is the design work of the New Zealand-based First Light studio architectural firm as a sustainable living space that doesn't hold back when it comes to minimalist style. Constructed by Build Tiny, the home features 183-square-feet of living space yet highlights the finishings of a modern...
Interior Designlarindaray.com

19 Ideas to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space

Every little effort you can make toward building a better backyard — or front yard — will make your outside time that much more enjoyable. Shrubs – Adding some curated plants pulls together your outdoor space. Flowers – Garden beds with flowers make any outdoor space look gorgeous. Herb garden...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Most Wanted Sofa Beds To Leave A Refined Note To Your Home

The sofa bed is an essential piece for moments of absolute relaxation!. Comfort and style are on the program with this piece inspiring retro refinement. And if you had the idea of ​​buying one, here are 12 designer daybed models, which will help you see more clearly!. VELVET DAYBED. Struggling...