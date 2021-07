I took my first flight in nearly a year and half recently, and it was a surreal experience. On one hand, it felt great to be doing something I used to do pretty regularly pre-COVID. On the other, it didn’t feel the same. With shows such as ASSP in September and NSC Congress in October planning on in-person events, I’m interested to see how many will choose to attend. Personally, I’m a little burnt out on virtual events, however, conferences as we knew them can be crowded and difficult to social distance.