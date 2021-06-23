To succeed, cloud gaming needs to disappear

Xbox has expanded Xbox Cloud Gaming. Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play their games on Android, iOS, and Windows 10 devices. You can now use Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Safari on your PC or mobile device to access your games and the games in the Xbox Game Pass library. That’s right, no more apps needed. Xbox has been working hard at upgrading the Microsoft datacenters, but to ensure low latency for a great experience, the games are currently locked at 1080p and up to 60fps. Sorry if you were hoping for 4K streaming. I’m sure that’s on the docket, but there’s no telling on when it will be actualized. For many games, you’ll need an Xbox or compatible controller, but right now, more than 50 games have custom touch controls enabled and that number continues to grow. What are you excited to play?