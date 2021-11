When it comes to Grand Theft Auto VI, very little actual information has been revealed. Rockstar Games has done an excellent job keeping details about the next GTA very quiet, but a new piece of information about the game might have come from a very unlikely source: Snoop Dogg! In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the D-O double G told the outlet that frequent collaborator Dr. Dre is currently working on new music for the next GTA. Rolling Stone reached out to Rockstar Games, but the company apparently declined to comment on Dre's involvement. For now, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we learn something official!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO