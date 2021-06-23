Cancel
CinemaBlend

As The Little Mermaid Shifts Filming, Looks Like Halle Bailey's Committing To Ariel's Red Hair

By Jessica Rawden
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Nearly two years after Halley Bailey (not to be confused with Halle Berry) was cast as the new, live-action Ariel, The Little Mermaid has finally shifted its filming to Italy for some major scenes. While Bailey has recently shared some looks at her “work” day and more without giving anything away about her look, it now looks like the actress will be committing to Ariel's red hair.

