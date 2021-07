In our series MC Muse, savvy women from around the world share their style, their ambitions, and the most coveted pieces to shop right now. Lindsay Adams has lived her 30 years with cerebral palsy, a motor disability that affects her speech, movement, and balance. “People with disabilities are often left out of the conversation,” Adams explains. “I think there’s an unfortunate stigma and monolith associated with living with [a disability].” Art has been a release. With a natural flair for it, Adams picked up drawing around the age of four, and by 14, the young artist began painting with oils. “It was my own form of communication—my peace and my protest,” she says.