Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Addy Nett of the MLO Show: “Add Value to People Lives”

By Jason Hartman
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd Value to People Lives. Everyone has something to offer of value; education, expertise, time, money, energy, listening ear. Look to network and build relationships by giving value to others. A major part of my first two years in the industry was networking with real estate agents in hopes that they would eventually refer me to their clients as their mortgage professional. Now, when you first start in the industry you lack a bit of experience in closing business so offering expertise isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do. My approach was to offer my skills with social media and marketing to real estate agents. I would show them how to utilize social media to remain in touch with their current and potential clients. Back then, this was a powerful skill that not many mortgage professionals even thought of or cared about being good at.

thriveglobal.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Rates#Real Estate Agents#Look At Us Now#Mlo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

New partnership will ‘add genuine value to our customers’

Independent estate agency group Conran is the latest firm to endorse Dashly’s customer-first ‘tech and touch’ approach, meaning advisers and agents can use its specialist algorithms to find highly personalised products for clients’ unique circumstances. This follows the fintech’s recent success as it continues to scale up, including lucrative partnerships...
EconomyThrive Global

One Thing that Distinguishes a Mature Founder from an Adult Founder

Not losing your shit in a highly charged emotional situation is a sign of maturity. This is it. This is that one thing. The higher you grow as a founder the more emotional situations you’ll find yourself in. The market just makes no exceptions. Not losing your shit is not...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Five Ways Leaders Can Effectively Deal With Low-Performing Team Members

If a team is only as strong as its weakest member, how strong is your team’s performance? In the fast-paced digital era, dominated by uncertainty and a need for speed, a company with teams who can’t work quickly, creatively and efficiently together risks becoming obsolete. It’s a simple fact: If you can’t deliver enough value, customers will go elsewhere. Enough competitors and startups exist in every industry that even those on top don’t stay there for long without consistently focusing on keeping top performance (just ask Nokia, Blockbuster or Kodak).
RetailThrive Global

Jamie Sullivan of Bowman: “Invest in people and develop deep personal relationships”

Invest in people and develop deep personal relationships. Relationships make our lives better, at work and at home. The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.
Economyrismedia.com

Expand Your Sphere With Hobbies

Hobbies are an excellent way for real estate agents to take a break and de-stress after a long work week, but they can also yield some positive results in lead generation. From leveraging online and offline relationships to participating in community events, agents can expand their sphere of influence while enjoying their favorite activities.
JobsIonia Sentinel-Standard

Employment Expertise: Show your value as an experienced worker

Age discrimination is something many people will deal with at some point during their job search. Age discrimination affects the young and old, but one age bracket is being hit the hardest now — the experienced worker who's over 40 years old. “Job search can be difficult for anyone, but...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
BusinessNevada Appeal

Jim Valentine: Motivation for buying and selling

As we’ve written in this space many times, the motivation of buyers and sellers is all important to a successful transaction. Without sufficient motivation, or an identified motivation, it can be difficult to put anything together, or to bring a transaction to a successful close. In this most dynamic of markets we are seeing some subtle changes in motivation factors that are worth noting.
Orlando, FLwogx.com

'Unprecedented': Orlando seeing historic rent rise, experts blame housing market

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando real estate market is seeing the highest rent hikes in history. Experts say the surge is unprecedented and can be blamed on the housing market. Rent in the City Beautiful isn't looking so pretty. In the last year, rent in the Orlando market has increased nearly 14%, according to CoStar Group which is a company that analyses the housing and commercial real estate industry.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Critical Contrast: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 53.2% of Ares...
JobsThrive Global

Sheila Vijeyarasa: “Send a statement of gratitude to someone daily”

Cultivate a daily practice of writing in your journal — 5 things you are grateful for. It is even better if you can open and close your day with this practice. Handwriting engages both the conscious and unconscious mind, so we are programming our mind to start thinking like this. I am lucky I live in Sydney and near a beach, so this is a practice I do often on my local beach.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Every Room, According to Real Estate Agents

Picture this: You’ve got a new place to live, and each and every room is painted the same shade of white. Minimalists may delight at the idea of an all-white abode, but others might shudder at the thought of colorless walls. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ve got some paint color decisions to make (and some painting to do).
Orlando, FLrealtybiznews.com

Investing in Real Estate in 2021- A Detailed Approach

Cation that is full of opportunities today may dry up tomorrow in terms of the real estate market. It is very important to identify present market opportunities and options as a real estate investor before making any investments. Though 2020 was a very rough year, the real estate market is still blooming in certain areas in the US. Here is a list of the best cities in the US where investing in the property can be fruitful: