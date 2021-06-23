Addy Nett of the MLO Show: “Add Value to People Lives”

Add Value to People Lives. Everyone has something to offer of value; education, expertise, time, money, energy, listening ear. Look to network and build relationships by giving value to others. A major part of my first two years in the industry was networking with real estate agents in hopes that they would eventually refer me to their clients as their mortgage professional. Now, when you first start in the industry you lack a bit of experience in closing business so offering expertise isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do. My approach was to offer my skills with social media and marketing to real estate agents. I would show them how to utilize social media to remain in touch with their current and potential clients. Back then, this was a powerful skill that not many mortgage professionals even thought of or cared about being good at.